‘Sialkot airport manifestation of business community’s struggle’

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Aviation Mian M Soomro Sunday said that the Sialkot International Airport was a proof of the hard work and strong commitment of the Sialkot business community in accomplishing mega projects on self-help basis.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome the passengers of the first-ever and inaugural Paris-Barcelona-Sialkot flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he appreciated the local businessmen for launching their own airline in the near future after constructing their own airport.

He opined that other cities of the country should also follow the bright example of Sialkot to initiate comprehensive progress at the national level.

“After the availability of the planes, the national flag carrier will also start flights from Sialkot to London,” he informed. He assured the local industrialists and exporters for immediate resolution of any problems at the Sialkot International Airport.

PIA District General Manager Saqlain A Gardezi, Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider, PIA district manager M Arif, station manager Tariq Gulzar, chairman and the directors of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and others were also present on the occasion.

Three drug peddlers nabbed: Police Sunday arrested three drug peddlers after recovering heroin and hashish from them.

The Nekapura police arrested Gulshan Mubeen from Muhallah Islamabad with 1.30-kg hashish, Afzal from Imam Sahib with 1.34-kg heroin and Rizwan from Ramgarha with 1.48-kg hashish. Cases have been registered against them.

TWO POWER PILFERERS HELD: Police, on the recommendation of Gepco officials, arrested two alleged power pilferers here on Sunday.

The Begowala police arrested Saleem from Kotli Khokhran village while the Badiana police arrested Amjad from village Lowarey and registered cases against them.

TWO ONE-WHEELERS ARRESTED: Two persons were arrested for allegedly doing one-wheeling here on Sunday.

Police said that the Cantt police arrested Ali and Ali Raza from Khawaja Safdar Road and registered cases against them. Their motorcycles were also seized.

SIX GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Police Sunday arrested six alleged gamblers from village Malo Patial. Reportedly, police conducted a raid and arrested Farhan, Tayyab, Abdul Sattar, Rehman, Jamshed and others red-handed. It also recovered Rs13,910 gambling money and registered a case against them.