Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Investors asked to generate jobs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

MARDAN: Aman Taraqi Party (ATP) chairman Mohammad Faiq Shah said on Sunday that unemployment is the main issue of the country and investors should play role to generate jobs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The delegation included former ICCI vice-president and secretary general automobile association Mohammad Musharraf Janjua, senior vice-president Chaudhry Arsalan and others.

Faiq Shah said that Pakistan is a country where a large number of opportunities of investments, business and trade are available. To finish the unemployment and for the promotion of the business, the investors should come forward so that the youth get benefit from these opportunities, he added.

