Book ‘Pinpoint’ launched

Islamabad : Renowned writer, senior journalist and columnist and author of several books Naveed Aman Khan's new book has been published as the first book of new year 2019.

The book comprised of columns written by Naveed Aman Khan titled ‘Pinpoint’ has been published by Mr books. Former federal minister for information and broadcasting, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Senator Mushahid Shahid Hussain Syed has written the foreword of the book. This book ‘Pinpoint’ contains 368 pages.

The book has been dedicated to the Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping for his vision, wisdom and foresight. In his book, besides diverse issues and subjects of concern, Naveed Aman Khan has dilated upon the basic concept of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), providing an insight into the 'Belt & Road' initiative, conceived for this region, beyond and its future dynamics for Pakistan and the world in particular. He has also revealed interesting facts on a number of regional as well as international issues and controversies confronting the region and across the world. Naveed Arman Khan has already authored five books which include ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’, ‘September 11: Pakistan, Afghanistan and America’, ‘Role of American Media Post 9/1’, ‘Dictatorship Vs Democracy’, ‘Kenya on Rise.’ His books ‘Cultural Diversity of China’ and Xi Jinping and Rise of China’ are under publication.