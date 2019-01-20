close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Book ‘Pinpoint’ launched

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Islamabad : Renowned writer, senior journalist and columnist and author of several books Naveed Aman Khan's new book has been published as the first book of new year 2019.

The book comprised of columns written by Naveed Aman Khan titled ‘Pinpoint’ has been published by Mr books. Former federal minister for information and broadcasting, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Senator Mushahid Shahid Hussain Syed has written the foreword of the book. This book ‘Pinpoint’ contains 368 pages.

The book has been dedicated to the Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping for his vision, wisdom and foresight. In his book, besides diverse issues and subjects of concern, Naveed Aman Khan has dilated upon the basic concept of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), providing an insight into the 'Belt & Road' initiative, conceived for this region, beyond and its future dynamics for Pakistan and the world in particular. He has also revealed interesting facts on a number of regional as well as international issues and controversies confronting the region and across the world. Naveed Arman Khan has already authored five books which include ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’, ‘September 11: Pakistan, Afghanistan and America’, ‘Role of American Media Post 9/1’, ‘Dictatorship Vs Democracy’, ‘Kenya on Rise.’ His books ‘Cultural Diversity of China’ and Xi Jinping and Rise of China’ are under publication.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad