Quality seed means better yield

Agriculture is known as the backbone of the country as stated by the Economic Survey of Pakistan (2015-2016), it contributes 19.8 to the gross domestic product.

Pakistan is ranked amongst the fourth highest countries in the production of cotton, but unfortunately, it is not performing well in this sector, and it’s been said that the major factor is the use of poor seeds in the cotton production sector.

Seed is the most essential input in crop production. Physical purity of the required level is the main characteristics of a good quality. Crop yields are directly proportionate to the quality of seeds. Low quality seed results in low crop production.

We can have better crops if we have quality and pure seeds. Better crops will make farmers better off. If a farmer is made aware of what seed would yield better crop considering the condition of the soil, water supply and climate of the area he lives in, he would only produce that crop which is suitable to his land.