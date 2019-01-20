Third anniversary of attack on Bacha Khan University observed

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Saturday that the mindset of the terrorists should be defeated to eradicate terrorism.

Through a statement on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University Charsadda, he said that though three years had passed, justice could not be provided to the families of those killed in the attack on the university.

Asfandyar said that the terrorists had inflicted huge loss on the culture, economy and education of the Pakhtuns.

He said that the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) could not be implemented in letter and spirit despite the fact that thousands of people particularly the Pakhtuns were killed in acts of subversion.

He said that those, who laid down their lives, would always be remembered in the hearts of the people. The ANP chief said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would prove a "master key" to defeating the scourge of terrorism.

He said that being the follower of great freedom fighter and Khudai Khidmatgar Bacha Khan, they believed in the philosophy of non-violence.

Asfandyar said the flawed policies that were pursued in the last 40 years should be revived and corrected. "We will continue to be used as fodder in this war if we did not learn from history," he stressed.