Chitral Levies man martyred in IED blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: A Levies man was martyred in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Arandu tehsil along the Afghan border on Saturday, an official said.
Deputy Commissioner Chitral Khurshid Alam Mahsud, through a communiqué, said the IED was planted close to the Levies’ post located near Old Power House in Arandu.
The explosion took place at about 12:45pm and caused the loss of life of a Chitral Levies member.
The martyred soldier was identified as Javed Ahmed, son of Abdul Hakim. He was serving as sepoy in Chitral Levies.
CHITRAL: A Levies man was martyred in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Arandu tehsil along the Afghan border on Saturday, an official said.
Deputy Commissioner Chitral Khurshid Alam Mahsud, through a communiqué, said the IED was planted close to the Levies’ post located near Old Power House in Arandu.
The explosion took place at about 12:45pm and caused the loss of life of a Chitral Levies member.
The martyred soldier was identified as Javed Ahmed, son of Abdul Hakim. He was serving as sepoy in Chitral Levies.