Chitral Levies man martyred in IED blast

CHITRAL: A Levies man was martyred in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Arandu tehsil along the Afghan border on Saturday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Khurshid Alam Mahsud, through a communiqué, said the IED was planted close to the Levies’ post located near Old Power House in Arandu.

The explosion took place at about 12:45pm and caused the loss of life of a Chitral Levies member.

The martyred soldier was identified as Javed Ahmed, son of Abdul Hakim. He was serving as sepoy in Chitral Levies.