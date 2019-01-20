Safe water

For CPEC projects, Gwadar is the prime location to initiate projects. For the media, the city has the potential to become the next Dubai. For residents, it is a place deprived of basic facilities like clean water. Residents of Gwadar have now even stopped demanding jobs, and are now helplessly asking for clean drinking water.

The provision of safe water is the least the government can do to provide some relief to the people living in this downtrodden region. In adjacent cities too, the situation is quite bad. Before coming into power, PM Imran Khan promised that he would resolve the problems of the areas that were neglected by the previous rulers. The prime minister should ensure that residents of Gwadar have easy access to clean drinking water.

Gulsheer Baloch

Gwadar