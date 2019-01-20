An unwise move

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The arbitrary sacking of the chief executives of the two national gas utilities is an example of governmental overreach and highhandedness at its worst extreme.
Heads should roll, but these should be the heads of the bureaucrats in Islamabad, not of the hapless CEOs implementing official directives diligently and promptly.
Asad Siddiqi
Lahore
