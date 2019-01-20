close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

An unwise move

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The arbitrary sacking of the chief executives of the two national gas utilities is an example of governmental overreach and highhandedness at its worst extreme.

Heads should roll, but these should be the heads of the bureaucrats in Islamabad, not of the hapless CEOs implementing official directives diligently and promptly.

Asad Siddiqi

Lahore

