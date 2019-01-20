KATI hopeful of relief in mini-budget

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed the hope that the government would provide relief to the industry in the upcoming mini-budget, a statement said on Saturday.

KATI acting president Faraz-ur-Rehman and other office bearers applauded the efforts of the federal government to promote exports and measures to lower down the production cost, it added.

“Although relief in power sector was much appreciated; however, the government should consider that there are huge imports of industry’s raw material and a policy should be well defined for these production-related imports,” Rehman said.

Infrastructural issues were the basic reasons for increased cost of doing business and production, especially the industry in Karachi was suffering a lot due to infrastructural shortages, he said, and proposed a special package for the prosperity of industry established in the city.