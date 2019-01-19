Mohmand Dam: Awarding Rs309b contract to adviser incorrect, says Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on floor of the National Assembly on Friday raised questions on award of Rs309 billion contract of Mohmand Dam to a company owned by government’s adviser and termed it incorrect as he demanded the Speaker to give his ruling on the issue and reiterated demand of the opposition parties of formation of committee of the House to probe the matter.

Speaking on a point of order, Shahbaz Sharif alleged that contract of Mohmand Dam had been awarded on single bid basis to a company which is owned by Abdul Razzak Dawood who is Adviser in the government, in violation of rules of the Public Procurement Regulator Authority (PPRA). “The PPRA rules say there will be re-bidding if a single bid is received for award of a contract,” he said.

The PML-N President said had no personal grudge with Abdul Razzak Dawood but it was conflict of interests and matter was needed to be probed. “A committee of the House be formed to probe the entire matter and it should submit report to the House within a week,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said that begged money was being spent while blindfolding eyes. “People want to know as to where the money procured through loans, is being spent,” he said asking the chair to give ruling on the issue.