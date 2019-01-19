close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
National hockey trials begin

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

LAHORE: The two-day trials for the selection of Pakistan hockey team for the FIH Pro League, got underway here at the National Hockey Stadium.In all 38 shortlisted players were tested in three sessions of 30 minutes each.The trials were watched by the national selection committee comprising Islahuddin Siddiqui (chief selector), Ayaz Mahmood, Qasim Khan and Mussaddiq Hussain. Acting Secretary General Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani was also present on the occasion. The trials will conclude on Saturday when the final team for the FIH pro league will also be announced.

