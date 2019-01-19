close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
January 19, 2019

IIU teacher completes post-doc

Islamabad

January 19, 2019

Islamabad : Dr Muhammad Nasir Khan, faculty member of Department of Education at International Islamic University (IIU), has completed his post-doctorate from the University of Oxford, UK, says a press release.

Dr Nasir, who was awarded a post-doc fellowship for 2017-18, for promotion of academic linkages and research collaborations between Pakistani and European universities, completed his post-doc teaching and research at University of Oxford.

The title of his project was ‘Perceptions of unemployed parents towards Higher Education in Pakistan.’

His supervisor at Oxford Prof Dr Pritam Singh said that findings of this post-doc research will help Pakistani government in dealing with the challenges of higher education in the country and prove helpful for educational planning in Pakistan.

