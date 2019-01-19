Nomam top seed in Indus Pharma Tennis C’ship

KARACHI: Noman Aftab will be top seed in the boys’ under-18 singles event of the 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship starting at Modern Club here on Saturday (today).According to the seedings, Zoha Asim will be top seed in girls’ under-18 singles, while Taha Aman will be top seed in the boys’ under-16 singles event.