Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Nomam top seed in Indus Pharma Tennis C’ship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

KARACHI: Noman Aftab will be top seed in the boys’ under-18 singles event of the 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship starting at Modern Club here on Saturday (today).According to the seedings, Zoha Asim will be top seed in girls’ under-18 singles, while Taha Aman will be top seed in the boys’ under-16 singles event.

