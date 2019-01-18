Why some MPs are so scared of ECL, asks Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing surprise, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday asked why some of the lawmakers were so scared of the Exit Control List (ECL) and so keen to go abroad. “Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in & for Pak - the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad & lawmakers have Iqamas or residencies abroad,” he said in tweets. He also wrote, “Could anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan”.