close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 18, 2019

Sagan closes in on Tour Down Under lead with stage win

Sports

AFP
January 18, 2019

ADELAIDE: Triple world champion Peter Sagan held off former race winners Luis Leon Sanchez and Daryl Impey to win stage three and close in on the overall lead of Australia’s Tour Down Under on Thursday.

The Slovak Bora-Hansgrohe sprint superstar repeated his victory in last year’s corresponding stage in Uraidla, edging out Spain’s Sanchez on the line in the 146.2-kilometre (90-mile) leg through the Adelaide Hills in South Australia.

Sagan, who won consecutive world road race championships from 2015 to 2017, closed to within one point of overall tour leader Patrick Bevin of New Zealand. Sagan said his experience racing on the same roads last year helped him in the closing stages.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports