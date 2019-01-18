close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Museum removes statue

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

LAHORE:The Lahore Museum administration on Thursday removed the statue of “dirtoo”, a villain character of a famous cartoon advertisement, installed at its entrance after a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court, terming the statue against cultural values and having no significance in history of Pakistan.

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi contended in her petition that the statue, which had been recently placed by the museum’s administration, was of no historical, scientific, artistic, cultural or educational value.

She said the Lahore museum fell under the definition of historical buildings of the country and installing such statue amounted to undermining and disrespecting not only its historical but cultural value.

During hearing of the petition before the court of Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan, Barrister Qureshi argued that the impact of installing a demonic statue that too at the entrance of the museum, which served the purpose to educate citizens, was extremely unreasonable and negative.

