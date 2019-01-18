close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Sack-packed body found

Lahore

January 18, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A sack-packed body of a youth was found near Suggian Bridge in the Lower Mall police area on Thursday. Unidentified persons killed the youth and dumped his body at a garbage dump near Suggian Bridge. Police have removed the body to morgue.

dacoity bid: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, foiled an attempt of dacoity on the national highway near Mian Walli Qurashian besides rescuing a 13-year old boy trapped under sugarcanes near Rahim Yar Khan.

NH&MP officers received information through helpline130 about some suspected persons brutally beating a person. When the motorway police patrolling mobile reached the spot, the suspects fled to a link road. A cab driver, Sarfraz Ahmed of Lahore, told the police there that five persons rented his car from Lahore for a hospital at Mian Walli Qurashian. He said he was about to drop them at the hospital when tried to deprive him of his car. The robbers fled without taking away anything.

In another incident, NH&MP officers rescued a boy, Ayub, son of Rabnawaz of Rahim Yar Khan district, trapped under a heap of sugarcanes. The boy was sitting on a trolley loaded with sugarcanes. As the sugarcanes fell down and the boy too fell down and was trapped under the sugarcanes. After the hectic efforts of motorway police officers in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and general public, he was rescued safely.

Meanwhile, the motorway police DIG concerned announced commendatory certificates for the police officers for their good performance.

