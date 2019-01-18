Henry, Vieira reunion ends in stalemate on Cote d’Azur

PARIS: It was honours even between Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira as the old France and Arsenal teammates clashed for the first time as coaches on Wednesday in a controversy-laden 1-1 draw between Monaco and Nice.The presence of the two greats in the respective dugouts made an international event out of what is usually little more than a hotly contested local derby on the Cote d’Azur.

It was a spicy encounter, with Allan Saint-Maximin putting Nice ahead before youngster Benoit Badiashile levelled for the hosts in the second half.Nice played half the game with 10 men but also saw Saint-Maximin miss a great chance to win all three points when he had a late penalty saved.

Members of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning side and later colleagues for six years in Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal team, Henry and Vieira embraced warmly before kick-off at the Stade Louis II.They did so again at full-time, both allowing themselves a smile even though the stalemate did not satisfy either man.

“It was strange,” Henry said about taking on his old friend.“We played together for a long time and we came up the steps together,” from the dressing rooms. “We had a little chat but we were both focused on the match.”

Henry’s side are scrapping to pull away from the relegation zone in Ligue 1, and they remain 19th in the table, three points adrift of outright safety. They have still not won at home this season.