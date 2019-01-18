Lyari gangsters among four suspects arrested

Two suspected gangsters were arrested in injured condition after a shootout with police in Lyari on Thursday.

According to police officials, the encounter took place in Shah Baig Lane in the limits of the Baghdadi police station. The police conducted a raid on their hideout and arrested the two suspects, who were allegedly associated with the Sheraz Zikri group of Lyari, after an exchange of fire.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The suspected criminals, 20-year-old Aftab Baloch alias Appu and 22-yaer-old Danish Baloch, were said to be involved in various attempted murder cases, extortion, street crime and drug peddling. The police also claimed to have seized a Kalashnikov and a pistol from their possession.

The Mehmoodabad police also claimed to have arrested two suspects in injured condition after an exchange of fire. Atiq Majeed and Raees were involved in street crime cases and drug peddling, according to police officials. Weapons and drugs were seized from the suspects.

Rangers arrest nine ‘criminals’

The paramilitary force on Thursday arrested nine suspects during targeted raids in various parts of the city. Naseem Akhtar alias Naseem Hashmi, Habibullah and Haider, who were allegedly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, were arrested in Super Market Liaquatabad area for being involved in various street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

During raids in Baldia Town, Ittehad Town and Saeedabad, five suspects were apprehended for being involved in various street crimes and robberies. They were later identified as Amir Ali, Allah Dino alias Nanu, Babar Ali, Riaz alias Nazu and Abdul Sattar alias Pappu. The soldiers also claimed to seized drugs, arms and ammunition from the suspects.

Robbery bid foiled

The Rangers foiled a robbing bid and arrested an alleged robber, Imran, who was trying to rob a citizen in Landhi No 6. On being informed by the locals, the soldiers reached the scene and arrested the suspect.