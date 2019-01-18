Broken roads

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the bad condition of roads in Malir, Karachi. Broken roads are covered in a pool of dirty, stagnant water. Driving on these rough roads has become difficult for residents. Many reach their office late and their employers cut their pay as a punishment.

The dismal condition of the roads is also the main reason for frequent road accidents. The authorities concerned must take serious measures to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Asad Naseer ( Karachi, Malir )