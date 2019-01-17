Minister warns of action over illegal mining

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali has said that stern action will be taken against all sort of illegal mining.

He said that officers concerned would be held responsible if any illegal mining was carried out in their jurisdiction.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation of District Bannu led by MPA Fakhr-e-Jehan, said a handout.

Dr Amjad Ali said that his ministry would welcome and facilitate international investors to invest in the field of mining.

“The lease policy process has been made very easy and all types of complications have been removed,” he said and assured the delegation that motto of the PTI-led provincial government was to eradicate corruption from the society and serve the poor people without any discrimination.

He stressed that local investors should come through legal way for mining throughout the province.

The minister said that new spots would soon be explored in the newly merged districts and for this very purpose he was in contact with all the concerned stakeholders.