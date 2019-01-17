close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 17, 2019

Google remembers Kardar

Top Story

January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Google Doodle is celebrating Abdul Hafeez Kardar’s 94’s birthday today. Kardar, the first captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, was one of only three international cricketers who have played for both Pakistan and India. Regarded as the father figure of Pakistani cricket, Kardar was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1958. He passed away in 1996.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story