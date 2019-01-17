Google remembers Kardar

ISLAMABAD: Google Doodle is celebrating Abdul Hafeez Kardar’s 94’s birthday today. Kardar, the first captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, was one of only three international cricketers who have played for both Pakistan and India. Regarded as the father figure of Pakistani cricket, Kardar was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1958. He passed away in 1996.