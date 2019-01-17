Doctors cancel surgeries, boycott OPDs

SUKKUR: The doctors on Wednesday boycotted the OPDs and cancelled the scheduled surgeries at the Khairpur Medical College, Civil Hospital, in protest against the non registration of the medical college with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

The surgeons also cancelled scheduled surgeries in the general surgery and in the departments of urology, orthopedics and the neurosurgery. The boycott forced hundreds of patients who had come to the hospital from the far-flung areas to return without medicine and scheduled operations.

The doctors also took out a protest rally and later staged a sit in at the Luqman Crossing causing suspension of traffic. Professor Dr. Javeed Ahmed Phulpoto, Dr. Zaffar Jatoi and others warned to continue the boycott of OPDs and surgeries unless the medical college is recognized by the PMDC. They said the future of the 500 students of the Khairpur Medical College and doctors hangs in the balance due to its non recognition. They said the Sindh government is not serious to fulfill the PMDC requirements for registering the medical college.