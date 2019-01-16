close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
PTM MNA laments Opposition’s snub

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Moshin Dawar has complained that the opposition did not invite him to its meeting convened by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Two legislators of the PTM, Moshin Dawar and Ali Wazir, were in Islamabad, but not invited to the meeting of the opposition parties. Moshin Dawar in a Twitter message regretted that he was not invited to the meeting. “So the joint opposition didn’t invite us in their meeting today, it seems some in the opposition also reluctant to interact with us,” he tweeted. Mohsin Dawar said it is a dilemma that our political forces never learn. “Compromise will take us nowhere. Moving forward is the only way out,” he said.

