PML-N asks workers to get ready for mid-term elections

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked its workers to start preparations for possible mid-term elections in the country and hold conventions to mobilise supporters for strengthening the party.

This was decided at the party’s provincial council meeting here. Through several unanimously adopted resolutions the participants reposed confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the top party leaders they had rendered for the development of the country and progress of the nation.

Those in the meeting condemned, what they said, discriminatory treatment to Nawaz Sharif in the prison by using delaying tactics in providing him medical care. They and warned of taking to the streets if the issue was not resolved immediately.

The speakers described the accountability process against Nawaz Sharif as biased and alleged that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted a discriminatory attitude among the leaders of opposition and ruling parties as the NAB was reluctant to take action against those involved in corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Malam Jabba land allotment projects.

They came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry for targeting the PML-N leadership and warned that such derogatory words could cause the issues further complicated in the country. PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam said that the government had badly failed to fulfill its commitments with the nation. He said the country was facing worst kind of economic crisis and as result the government was increasing taxes, prices of daily use items and the ultimate sufferers were the poor people.Amir Muqam said that rejection of the NAB appeal against Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court proved that the PML-N leader was innocent and he would soon be out of the prison to lead his workers.

Amir Muqam also demanded constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Mohmand dam contract awarding process to take action against those involved in the nepotism. He said that work on the dam was launched during PML-N government but the PTI government violated merit during opening of the tenders for the purpose.PML-N provincial general secretary Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, provincial information Secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan and other leaders also spoke on the occasion and gave suggestions for reorganisation of the party in the province.