close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
January 16, 2019

Europe witnesses worst winter in 30 years

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
January 16, 2019

VIENNA, Austria: This week, heavy snowfall from the worst winter in over 30 years battered parts of Europe, causing fatal avalanches, major traffic and power disruptions and leaving more than 21 people dead across the continent.

On Friday, several parts of Europe were brought to a standstill as extreme winter storms dumped up to two metres of snowfall in several regions, Florida Statesman reported. Several passengers were stranded as flights and trains in many countries were cancelled.

Motorists in various parts of Europe too were impacted as heavy snow made driving conditions perilous.

Schools and several resorts across continental Europe were shut as heavy snow cut off remote mountain villages and hit power supplies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story