Europe witnesses worst winter in 30 years

VIENNA, Austria: This week, heavy snowfall from the worst winter in over 30 years battered parts of Europe, causing fatal avalanches, major traffic and power disruptions and leaving more than 21 people dead across the continent.

On Friday, several parts of Europe were brought to a standstill as extreme winter storms dumped up to two metres of snowfall in several regions, Florida Statesman reported. Several passengers were stranded as flights and trains in many countries were cancelled.

Motorists in various parts of Europe too were impacted as heavy snow made driving conditions perilous.

Schools and several resorts across continental Europe were shut as heavy snow cut off remote mountain villages and hit power supplies.