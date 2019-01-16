PM laments past govts neglected Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has regretted that Balochistan was neglected in the past both by the federal and provincial governments. The province is rich in natural resources and its resources can uplift the entire country.

Talking to the participants of National Security Workshop Balochistan, here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Tuesday, the prime minister expressed the confidence that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan. The premier said that there is need of skill development in Balochistan. “We are seeking assistance from China for skill development. Several proposals are under consideration to address the issue of water shortage in the province.” He said that quota of Balochistan in jobs will be ensured. “The prudent use of development funds will also be ensured by introducing new local government system and empowering the people at grass roots level,” he said.

Imran said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital in cooperation with Balochistan government and Pakistan Army is making efforts for provision of cancer treatment in the province. He said, “We are fully in contact with Balochistan chief minister who fully understands the problems of the province.”