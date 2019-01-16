Cops under investigation for robbing shisha café

The Sindh police chief on Tuesday took notice of a viral CCTV footage showing law enforcers robbing a shisha café in Clifton during a raid.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a detailed report of the incident from District South police chief SSP Pir Muhammad Shah. The video shows three policemen of the Clifton Division swearing at and beating up citizens as well as robbing some items from a shisha café during a crackdown on such establishments.

Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz has confirmed the incident. “An inquiry has been initiated against the three policemen who robbed three [energy drinks] from the shisha café as well as harassed and beat up a citizen during the raid.”

She said the policemen will be dealt with in accordance with the law. She, however, clarified that the cops did not belong to her police party. She said they were from the reserve police and assigned to the Clifton and Boat Basin police stations.