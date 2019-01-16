close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

Destruction of sports

Newspost

January 16, 2019

Pakistan lost three consecutive Test matches to South Africa. Hockey is in shambles, and at the Olympics, the country’s performance has always been unimpressive. This terrible situation has been created by political interference in every sports institutions. The appointment of blue-eyed people in flagrant disregard to merit has destroyed the institutions.

Luckily, Imran Khan entered politics and since he has prior experience in cricket the nation expected that he will work towards bringing reforms in sports institutions. But, unfortunately, he has totally neglected this sector. Such defeats demoralise the public which is already depressed because of financial instability in the country. Under such circumstances, how can one think of a good future?

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

