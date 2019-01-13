3 die as car overturns

SARGODHA: Three people, including two brothers, died and two others sustained critical injuries when their car overturned in Dharema area on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when a speeding car heading from Sargodha to Shahpur overturned, leaving three youths dead on the spot. The wounded were shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha.

FIVE suspects held: Police have arrested five suspects and recovered illegal firearms from their possession.

According to police spokesman, on the direction of the RPO, police of different stations along with other law enforcement agencies raided Qamar Masani, Kala Bagh, and Baangi Khel localities and arrested suspected identified as Majeed Gull, Muhammad Sohail, Shamim Khan, Hafeez and another accused and recovered illegal weapons from them after checking several houses and verification of people through bio-metric system, Police have registered separate cases against the accused.