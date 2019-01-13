Army backs govt on cordial ties with India: Asad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar said on Saturday that Army fully supports the government’s stance on having cordial relationship with India, particularly in trade and investment.

Talking to businessmen and industrialists at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said economic diplomacy was at the heart of the government’s foreign policy, adding that Pakistan wanted normal relationship with India as a neighbour. The minister expressed the hope that after general elections, India would come in the negotiations table and progress could be made on all the issues, including Kashmir.