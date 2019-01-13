Syrian air defences shoot down Israeli missiles

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defences shot down Israeli missiles late Friday, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

Most of the missiles fired by "Israeli military planes" were intercepted at around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT), the source said.

"Only a ministry of transport warehouse at Damascus international airport was hit," SANA cited the military source as saying. The state news agency also quoted a transport ministry source as saying that the airport was running normally.

Israel has previously carried out several bombings in Syria against what it says are Iranian military targets and advanced arms deliveries to Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese group, both avowed enemies of the Jewish state. Many of them have been in the area south of Damascus.

"Two areas hosting military positions of Iranian forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have been targeted," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. These were near the airport and around the Kisweh area south of Damascus, the observatory said. In an earlier report, SANA had spoken of Syrian air-defence batteries attacking "enemy targets".