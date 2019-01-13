close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Govt to steer country out of financial crisis: Khattak

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the government would steer the country out of the financial crisis very soon. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ICU and CCU units at the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex on Saturday, he said the government would complete its term.

He advised the opposition to respect the people mandate. The minister said the elections were fair and if anybody has proof about rigging he or she should present proof about it to the courts. Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, MPAs Liaqat Khattak, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khaliqur Rehman and board of governors chairman of Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Gulraiz Hakim Khan were also present on the occasion.

