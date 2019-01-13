Rameez, bowlers put Karachi Blues on verge of victory

KARACHI: Rameez Aziz blasted a solid hundred and then bowlers did a fine job to put Karachi Blues on the brink of victory against Larkana on the second day of their Group B three-day outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II here at UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Rameez smashed 113 to enable Karachi Blues to gain a 119-run lead when they folded for 262 after resuming their first innings at 47-3 in response to Larkana’s total of 143.

Rameez smashed 14 fours in his fantastic 139-ball knock.

Saud Shakeel, the left-handed batsman, fell for 40 which contained seven fours. Ali Asghar got 5-103. Faraz Aziz captured 4-67.

At stumps, Larkana were 73-6 in their second innings. They still need 47 more runs to avert an innings defeat.

Ashiq Ali and left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar got two wickets each.

Meanwhile, in another Group B outing here at NBP Sports Complex, Quetta staged a superb fightback against Abbottabad when after conceding a huge 181-run lead they reached 191-3 in their second innings at stumps.

Skipper Taimur Khan was at the crease on 70, which he scored off 164 balls after hitting nine fours and one six. Abdul Hannan chipped in with 41, which carried five fours and one six. Himayatullah got 2-41.

In response to Quetta’s first innings total of 64, Abbottabad resumed their innings at 173-6 and were bowled out for 245 in 76.2 overs. Imran Shah top-scored with 84, which came off 177 balls and had 14 fours. Fawad Malook remained not out on 27, which contained three fours. Azizullah got 4-49. Mohiuddin captured 3-40.

In a Group A outing at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, the match seemed evenly poised as after reducing AJK to 311-8 in their first innings, Faisalabad were 256-7 in response at close. Abu Bakar Khan chipped in with a fine 106 for which he faced 145 balls and hit 20 fours. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq made 73 off 97 balls, striking 12 fours.

At Mirpur Stadum, Mirpur, Sialkot were reeling at 92-4 in their first innings at stumps after dismissing Bahawalpur for 173.

Abdullah Shafiq hit 45 with six fours. Ataullah captured 3-41.

Earlier, Bahawalpur resumed their first innings at 163-8 and folded for 173, with Mohammad Umair scoring an unbeaten 59 in which he hit seven fours. Discarded international pacer Bilawal Bhatti got 5-49. Atif Jabbar claimed 3-38.