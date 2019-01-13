close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Expensive medicines

January 13, 2019

The sharp increase in prices of life-saving medicines has stunned people, especially those who can hardly afford three meals per day. After getting the federal government’s approval, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) increased prices of medicines by nine to 15 percent. The authorities have said that the rupee devaluation has compelled them to take such drastic steps. A 30 percent increase in dollar’s value is a major reason for price hikes. The healthcare authorities should take some action for the reduction in prices of life-saving medicines so that the poor can buy them.

Altaz Sheer

Lahore

