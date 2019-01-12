close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 12, 2019

ANP submits call attention notice to assembly

National

BR
Bureau report
January 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat to draw the House attention towards non-implementation of the provincial Services Tribunal verdict about a senior officer of the assembly.

The call attention notice by the ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan said that the services tribunal in its decision passed on January 1 had declared the appointment of a senior officer of the assembly illegal, but the Assembly Secretariat despite receiving the attested copy of the verdict did not implement the order.

It said under Articles 189 and 201 of the Constitution all government institutions are bound to implement the court orders.

Due to non-implementation of the court decision not only criticism and debates are going on in the media but it shattered public trust in the Assembly that’s why the matter should be resolved on a priority basis, the notice read.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan