ANP submits call attention notice to assembly

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat to draw the House attention towards non-implementation of the provincial Services Tribunal verdict about a senior officer of the assembly.

The call attention notice by the ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan said that the services tribunal in its decision passed on January 1 had declared the appointment of a senior officer of the assembly illegal, but the Assembly Secretariat despite receiving the attested copy of the verdict did not implement the order.

It said under Articles 189 and 201 of the Constitution all government institutions are bound to implement the court orders.

Due to non-implementation of the court decision not only criticism and debates are going on in the media but it shattered public trust in the Assembly that’s why the matter should be resolved on a priority basis, the notice read.