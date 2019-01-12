close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Ombudsman plans to launch App for prompt access to services

Islamabad

January 12, 2019

Islamabad: The Federal Ombudsman was planning to launch official application (Mobile App) to enhance communication with public and provide prompt access to the services offered by the office of the Ombudsman.

The purpose of mobile App services, set to be launched within next few months, was aimed at enabling the public to submit complaints by just clicking from the mobile phone, said official sources.

Speedy and free of cost justice is being delivered at people’s doorsteps. Ombudsman decides the cases within 60 days and disposes of review petition within a period of 45 days.

