Faisal Raza Abidi joins Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi lent support to Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday in the latter’s struggle to from Muttahida Qaumi Council (MQC) to unite all factions of the once Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Two days ago, Sattar had announced his plan to form the MQC and had asserted that besides leaders of the MQM factions, he was in contact with other likeminded people from different backgrounds.

“I feel like today I have gotten another right-hand man,” he commented, while talking to reporters outside his residence after meeting with Abidi. “Ali Raza Shaheed was an Abidi and Faisal is an Abidi too,” he said.