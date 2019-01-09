Drive against loose spices, energy drinks

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has removed 185,767kg loose spices and over 600,000 bottles of energy drinks.

PFA teams visited 574 places in Lahore Zone, 723 sites in Rawalpindi Zone and 660 sites in south Punjab for ensuring sale of spices in packing form.

PFA disposed of 9,840 litres of caffeinated drinks of national and international brands manufactured with the help of pharmaceutical ingredients.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the drinks were disposed of for not removing word ‘energy’ and violating labelling law of PFA.

He said more than 40 per cent food business operators are following the law and selling spices in packing.