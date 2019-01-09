close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Maryam visits Nawaz in jail

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met her father in the Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday. According to sources, the meeting continued for almost half an hour. They discussed personal matters. Maryam gave a gift of books on Seeratun Nabi (SAW), Quaid-i-Azam and Nelson Mandela to her father who has started reading books in the jail. Al the books had been collected from Maryam’s personal library.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story