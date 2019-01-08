Israeli air strikes in Gaza cause damage to property

ISRAEL: Israeli warplanes made several air strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday. No injuries were reported but there was heavy damage to property.

According to the Wafa News Agency, two warplanes fired missiles Norwest of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza. The targeted structure was completely destroyed and homes were damaged. Hours before, other Israeli air raids caused damage to other areas in Gaza, for Israel says is in response to a rocket being fired over the border near Ashkelon in southern Israel using “several balloons on a model plane,” which was intercepted and caused no damage or casualties.

Israelis also raided two Hamas camps, one in the east of Khan Younis, and the other east of Gaza City. Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, putting the region’s population into a humanitarian crisis.