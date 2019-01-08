India win historic first-ever Test series in Australia

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli’s dominant India reinforced their status as the world’s number one Test team by winning a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday in an achievement the skipper called the biggest of his storied career.

Australia were still 316 in arrears in Sydney when the match was called off due to rain on day five, leaving India with a 2-1 triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. Australia won in Perth.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. “I want to say I’ve never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here,” said an overjoyed Kohli, widely considered perhaps the greatest player of his generation.

“The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement. It’s at the top of the pile. The series win will give us a different identity.”India had ripped through the Australian tail in Sydney on a shortened day four, when bad light and rain allowed only around 100 minutes of play, bowling the hosts out for 300 in reply to their own ominous 622 for seven declared.

Australia then suffered the indignity of being forced to follow on at home for the first time in 30 years as Kohli twisted the knife.Only four overs of their second innings were possible, with Marcus Harris not out two and Usman Khawaja unbeaten on four before the match was called off.

“Have to tip our hat to India, we know how tough it is to win in Australia so congrats to Virat and (coach) Ravi (Shastri) because it’s a huge achievement,” said Australian skipper Tim Paine.

“Disappointed, definitely over the last two Tests. We had our chances in Adelaide, in Perth I thought we played some good cricket, but in Melbourne and Sydney, we’ve been outplayed.”

India got the series off to the best possible start by winning the tight opening Test in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth day — their first Test win in Australia for a decade.

Australia bounced back in Perth to level the series, winning by 146 runs.Cheteshwar Pujara century in Melbourne set the visitors up for a big first innings total and when Australia capitulated in reply to 151 all out, the scene was set for India to take a stranglehold on the series coming into Sydney.

TOSS: INDIA

INDIA FIRST INNINGS: 622-7 declared

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS (overnight 236-6)

Harris b Jadeja 79

Khawaja c Pujara b Yadav 27

Labuschagne c Rahane b Shami 38

S Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8

Head c & b Yadav 20

Handscomb b Bumrah 37

Paine b Yadav 5

Cummins b Shami 25

Starc not out 29

Lyon lbw Yadav 0

Hazlewood b Yadav 21

Extras (B-4, LB-2, W-5) 11

Total (10 wkts, 104.5 overs) 300

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-128, 3-144, 4-152, 5-192, 6-198, 7-236, 8-257, 9-258, 10-300.

BOWLING: Shami 19-2-58-2, Bumrah 21-5-62-1, Jadeja 32-11-73-2, Yadav 31.5-6-99-5, Vihari 1-0-2-0.

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS

Harris not out 2

Khawaja not out 4

Extras 0

Total (0 wkt, 4 overs) 6

BOWLING: Shami 2-1-4-0, Bumrah 2-1-2-0.