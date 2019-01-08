UC chairman, others protest against police

LAHORE: Union council 66 chairman Awais Cheema along with chairmen of 11 other union councils held a press conference and later protested against SP City Muaz Zafar, DSP Mahar Mumtaz and SHO Islampura Dilshad on charges of house trespass, vandalism and implication in nine fake cases.

The protesters also chanted slogans against police over their alleged brutality. The protest demonstration also resulted in a traffic mess. Awais Cheema told reporters he was present at his home on December 23, 2018, at around 7 p.m along with locals of the area and friends to hold a meeting for development projects. In the meantime, SHO Islampura Dilshad along with 40-50 cops raided without any warrant. He alleged the police misbehaved with inmates when they asked about the reason behind the raid. They also broke households and took his younger brother and locals into illegal custody and subjected them to torture. Police also registered nine fake cases against them. Police torture proved in the medical report while they were exonerated by the court, Awais Cheema alleged and added that the SHO had raided on the orders of SP City Muaz Zafar as the later reportedly allowed his subordinates to patronise land grabbing, drugs peddling and gambling. He also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the IGP and the Punjab chief minister to hold an inquiry into the issue as the police officers were targeting him over rising voice against illegal acts.