Babra Sharif house case: SC orders tenant to pay rent, appear in court on 11th

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Sunday issued a notice to a jeweller on a petition, filed by famous actress Babra Sharif, for getting vacated her house in Lahore.
The two-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case at the SC Lahore Registry.
Babra Sharif said in her petition that her tenant had refused to pay her rent of her house or vacate it.
The actress stated that the jeweller tried to make her property controversial and bringing down its market value.
The SC bench ordered the jeweller to pay all outstanding rent amounts and appear in the court on Jan 11.
