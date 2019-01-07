close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

30 killed in Afghan gold mine collapse

January 7, 2019

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: At least 30 people were killed when a gold mine collapsed in northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said, in the latest tragedy to strike the war-torn country. Another seven were injured in the incident in Kohistan district of Badakhshan province, district governor Mohammad Rustam Raghi told AFP. Villagers had dug a 60-metre (200-feet) deep shaft in a river bed to search for gold.

