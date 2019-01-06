close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
AFP
January 6, 2019

Prague experiences hottest year on record

World

AFP
January 6, 2019

PRAGUE: The Czech capital Prague has experienced its hottest year since records started in 1775, the weather institute said on Saturday.

"In 2018, the average annual temperature in Prague-Clementium was 12.8 degrees Celsius (55.04 Fahrenheit), or 3.2 degrees more compared to the average between 1775-2014," the Hydrometeorological Institute said in a statement that referred to its historic Clementinum weather station at a former Jesuit college in the Czech capital. The institute described this year´s temperature as being "extraordinarily above normal".

The previous record annual average temperature in Prague, 12.5 degrees Celsius, was set in 2014 and 2015.

