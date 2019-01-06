Indian SC rejects bail plea of Salahuddin’s son

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Shahid Yousuf, son of prominent Kashmiri freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, challenging the Delhi High Court s order dismissing his bail petition in a fake case.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the trial court and the Delhi High Court have applied their mind and there was no illegality in the decision, KMS reported.

Counsel for Shahid Yousuf argued that the trial court had erred in allowing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) application to extend the time up to 180 days to complete investigation and remanding his client in judicial custody. Under the provisions of law, it cannot be done. The extension of time till 180 days can only be done in a piecemeal manner and not in one shot, the counsel argued.

The bench however said that it all depends on the nature of case and its ramification. On May 31 last year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Shahid Yousuf s bail plea and had upheld the trial court order dismissing his statutory bail petition.

Forty-two years old Shahid Yousuf was posted as agricultural assistant in Budgam district of occupied Kashmir when he was arrested by the NIA on October 24, 2017.

The bail plea of Yousuf, currently in judicial custody, was dismissed by the trial court on March 7 last year.