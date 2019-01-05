Coal in Thar

The Sindh government should be lauded for initiating some developmental projects in Thar. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company has launched Pakistan’s most expensive open pit mining project amounting to $200 billion in Islamkot, Thar. The company started mining in 2016 and has now discovered coal. It is expected that from 2019, the company will be able to produce electricity. The project has produced employment opportunities for Tharis.

The best thing is that the company prefers local residents during hiring process. It has also hired qualified and experienced trainers to train Tharis and equip them with skills. The company has also borne educational expenses of residents. Thar was the most neglected district of Sindh, but after the discovery of coal in Islamkot, prices of houses and plots in Thar have increased drastically. This is a good aspect of Thar which should also be highlighted.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi