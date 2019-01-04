Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate

TAURANGA, New Zealand: Sri Lanka’s players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee, while their captain Lasith Malinga has been slapped with a 20 per cent fine for maintaining a slow over rate during their 45-run loss to New Zealand. The visitors were deemed to be one over short of their target, with time allowances for wickets and stoppages taken into consideration.

“As such, Malinga has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If Sri Lanka commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Malinga as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Malinga and he will face a suspension,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Thursday (January 3). The Sri Lanka captain, Malinga, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction. If Malinga, as captain, sees Sri Lanka being pulled up for slow over rate again over the next 12 months, he will face a suspension.