Lippi eager to quit on winning note

SHANGHAI: China coach Marcello Lippi has put his players through a tough month of training ahead of the Asian Cup, but the decorated Italian will need to inspire something special if his ageing side are to be serious contenders. Lippi looks set to leave the well-paid post when his contract expires after the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, which begins Saturday, and at the age of 70 the end of his coaching career is in sight.